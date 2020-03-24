MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool: Check your risk level for COVID-19

Reliance Jio has launched a new nation-wide tool called MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool for all Indian citizens.

The tool aims at assisting the government’s measures to contain and mitigate the impact of coronavirus in several ways. The MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool will provide a simple and accessible national platform for citizens to declare their health parameters, and be guided to scientifically recommended next-steps based on their risk-status. There are three such risk-factors — Low Risk, Moderate Risk, High Risk.

For Low-risk citizens, the MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool will put to rest any possible misapprehensions, as well as reinforce social isolation messages. The tool will inform medium risk citizens about their prognosis and will also guide them with key information like what to watch out for and where to seek help if they need medical assistance.

For high-risk citizens, the MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool can channelise them to appropriate medical interventions so that they are isolated and treated promptly.

Further, the back-end data being captured by this national platform can serve as a powerful information source that can give visibility to policymakers and administration officials about the emerging situation on the ground.

The tool also aims at having periodic push-campaigns to check-in with citizens about any change in their health situation, and reassess risk and subsequent actions.

All these features can be accessed via the MyJio app on any smartphone. Reliance Jio has gone a step ahead and opened the MyJio app even to non-Jio customers. This means that customers using Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other telecom services can also download the MyJio app and gain access to this self-diagnosis tool, without any restriction or cost.

MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool is currently available in English and will offer support for Hindi and other Indian languages within the next 24-48 hours.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.