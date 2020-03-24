App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 24, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool: Check your risk level for COVID-19

The MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool will provide a simple and accessible national platform for citizens to declare their health parameters, and be guided to scientifically recommended next-steps based on their risk-status.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Reliance Jio has launched a new nation-wide tool called MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool for all Indian citizens.

The tool aims at assisting the government’s measures to contain and mitigate the impact of coronavirus in several ways. The MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool will provide a simple and accessible national platform for citizens to declare their health parameters, and be guided to scientifically recommended next-steps based on their risk-status. There are three such risk-factors — Low Risk, Moderate Risk, High Risk.

For Low-risk citizens, the MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool will put to rest any possible misapprehensions, as well as reinforce social isolation messages. The tool will inform medium risk citizens about their prognosis and will also guide them with key information like what to watch out for and where to seek help if they need medical assistance.

Close

For high-risk citizens, the MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool can channelise them to appropriate medical interventions so that they are isolated and treated promptly.

related news

Further, the back-end data being captured by this national platform can serve as a powerful information source that can give visibility to policymakers and administration officials about the emerging situation on the ground.

The tool also aims at having periodic push-campaigns to check-in with citizens about any change in their health situation, and reassess risk and subsequent actions.

All these features can be accessed via the MyJio app on any smartphone. Reliance Jio has gone a step ahead and opened the MyJio app even to non-Jio customers. This means that customers using Airtel, Vodafone-Idea, and other telecom services can also download the MyJio app and gain access to this self-diagnosis tool, without any restriction or cost.

MyJio Coronavirus Self-diagnostic Tool is currently available in English and will offer support for Hindi and other Indian languages within the next 24-48 hours.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 24, 2020 10:20 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #reliance jio

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.