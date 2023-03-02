English
    MWC 2023 | Tecno Phantom V Fold launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, two 120Hz LTPO AMOLED Displays

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India will start from Rs 79,999. Tecno’s first foldable smartphone is expected to come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations in India.

    Carlsen Martin
    March 02, 2023 / 02:55 PM IST

    Tecno unveiled its first foldable smartphone at MWC 2023 in Barcelona. The Tecno Phantom V Fold debuts as the company’s first foldable smartphone and features a MediaTek chipset, two 120Hz AMOLED displays, and a 50 MP triple-camera setup. Tecno has also confirmed that the Phantom V Fold will hit Indian markets first.

    Tecno Phantom V Fold Price

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold price in India will start from Rs 79,999. Tecno’s first foldable smartphone is expected to come in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations in India. The company is yet to provide an official launch date for the Tecno Phantom V Fold in India but it will be “coming soon”. As compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 (Review), the Phantom V Fold appears to be an excellent affordable alternative.

    Tecno Phantom V Specifications 

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The foldable smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging. It runs on Android 13 with HiOS 13 Fold on top, which appears to be a custom version of Tecno’s HiOS skin for the foldable form factor.

    When unfolded, the Phantom V Fold features a 7.85-inch 2K+ Flexible AMOLED display with an 8:7 aspect ratio. The screen also uses LTPO technology with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The phone also has a 6.42-inch cover AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2550 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Even the outer screen on the Phantom V Fold uses LTPO technology.

    For optics, the Phantom V Fold features a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.3-inch sensor size and an f/1.85 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom, and a 13 MP ultrawide shooter. Additionally, there’s a 32 MP camera on the cover display and a 16 MP selfie camera on the inner screen.

    The Tecno Phantom V Fold features an aerospace-grade drop-shaped hinge that is designed to minimise the crease. Tecno has rated the Phantom V Fold for over 200,000 folds and unfolds. The Tecno Phantom V Fold comes in black and white colours with a skin-friendly leather back panel. Tecno’s first foldable smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a dual stereo speaker setup.

