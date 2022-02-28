MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book 2 Pro Launched with Intel 12th Gen chip, Windows 11

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro launched at MWC 2022.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 kicked off on February 28 in Barcelona with Samsung launching its new laptops at the biggest annual global gathering of the telecom industry.

Samsung announced the Galaxy Book Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 at the meet being held under the shadow of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The new Samsung laptops come with Intel 12th-generation processors. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro, as the name suggests, folds 360-degrees into a tablet mode.

MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is a 2-in-1 notebook that comes with S Pen support. The key differentiator is that the Pro 360 has a hinge, allowing users to convert their laptop into a tablet. It comes in two sizes—13.3-inch and 15.6-inch.

The laptop has a Full HD Super AMOLED display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. It comes in silver, burgundy and graphite colours.

The laptops have a backlit keyboard. Select models also come with a SIM slot for 5G connectivity.

As expected, these Samsung laptops boot Windows 11. They come with 8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB RAM options with 256GB/ 512GB/ 1TB storage options. The laptops have a 1080P webcam with a dual-array mic.

The 13.3-inch model has dual speakers with 4W output, while the 15-6inch model has a 5W output. The models come with a 63Wh and 68Wh battery packs, respectively. There is support for a 65W USB Type-C charger as well.

In terms of ports, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes with a single Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot.

It draws power from an Intel 12th-generation processor. It comes in Core i5 and i7 options with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The laptop supports WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.1, etc.