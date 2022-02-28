MWC 2022 | Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 50 MP Triple Cameras, 120Hz LTPO Display

The Honor Magic 4 series has officially been unveiled at MWC 2022. Both the Honor Magic 4 and Magic 4 Pro arrives with the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Based on the Honor Magic 4 Pro’s specifications, it is safe to assume that Honor is looking to make a comeback in the flagship segment.

Honor Magic 4, Magic 4 Pro Price

The Honor Magic 4’s starting price is set at EUR 899 (Roughly Rs 76,100). Additionally, the Honor Magic 4 Pro’s price starts from EUR 1,099 (Roughly Rs 93,000). The Honor Magic 4 series is available in Black, Cyan, Gold, White, and Orange colours. The Orange model has a Vegan Leather back, while the rest opt for a glass back panel.

Honor Magic 4 Pro Specifications

The Honor Magic 4 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with proprietary GPU Turbo X tech to support AI Super Rendering in Mobile Gaming. The phone runs Magic UI 6.0 based on Android 12. The Magic 4 Pro packs a 4,600 mAh battery with 100W wired and wireless SuperCharge technology.

The Honor Magic 4 Pro sports a quad-curved 6.81-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 1224 x 2664 pixels resolution. The phone has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. This is also the first LTPO display with 1920Hz Pulse-Width Modulation (PWM) Dimming technology. The screen has a 360Hz touch sampling rate and supports an upgraded HDR Effect.

For optics, the Honor Magic 4 Pro gets a 50 MP primary sensor with a 7P lens, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter with a 122-degree FoV, and a 64 MP periscope lens with 100x digital zoom. On the front, the pill-shaped cutout houses a 12 MP selfie camera and a 3D depth sensor.



The Honor Magic 4 Pro also features fusion photography, AI Color and Movie Master with IMAX Enhanced 10bit 4K video recording at 60fps. The Honor Magic 4 Pro boasts an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, the phone ships with Magic UI 6.0 on top of Android 12.

Honor Magic 4 Specifications

The vanilla Honor Magic 4 is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with the same GPU tech. The battery capacity is increased to 4,800 mAh on the vanilla model, although the charging speed has been reduced to 66W. Additionally, the Pro’s IP68 rating is replaced by an IP52 rating. The software on the vanilla model is also the same as the Pro version.

The Magic 4 also has the same display as the Pro model in every manner, apart from the slightly lower resolution display. The standard Magic 4 also uses the same main and ultrawide shooter as the Pro model, although the 64 Periscope camera is replaced with an 8 MP sensor with 50x digital zoom. On the front, the Magic 4 opts for a sole 12 MP camera without the depth sensor.