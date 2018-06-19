App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 05:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Motorola joins the foldable smartphone race; granted a patent for technology

Motorola has been granted a patent for foldable smartphones with a heating hinge. When the screen is folded, this heating element heats up the place where it is deformed due to folding and then straightens it.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Motorola Moto series smartphones are displayed during a news conference on the annual results of Lenovo in Hong Kong May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip - RTX2EAA2
Looks like foldable smartphones and devices are the latest upcoming trend in the technology world. With major electronic companies like Samsung and Apple working on a portable smartphone, Motorola is the latest brand to join the bandwagon.

Latest reports suggest that Motorola has been granted a patent for foldable smartphones with a heating hinge. When the screen is folded, this heating element heats up the place where it is deformed due to folding and then straightens it.

As per a report by GSMArena, the mobile manufacturing company can now make a flexible OLED smartphone that flexes both inward and outward. Moreover, the foldable smartphone can have more than one hinge allowing it to fold even tighter.

Till now, the healing of foldable smartphones had been a major issue when it came to such devices. However, with Motorola's patent, these portable devices could actually become a reality. As per the company, there is a temperature sensor fitted inside the device that works even when the device is turned off and when it folded. The company explains that if the temperature becomes too low while the screen starts to deform, then the heating hinge automatically corrects the deformity.

Motorola had filed for this patent back in 2016. However, it is to be noted that Motorola's patent is limited only to the technology and concept, and not to any model. So, the chances of seeing a foldable smartphone from Motorola very soon, are very thin.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #Apple #Foldable smartphone #Motorola #Sansumg #Trending News

