Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED launched in India alongside Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola recently dropped a new premium mid-tier smartphone alongside its Edge 30 Ultra in India. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion comes with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, a high-refresh-rate OLED panel, a sizeable battery with super-fast charging, and near-stock Android.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Price in India

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is priced at Rs 42,999 in India for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The handset is available in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colours. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion will be available for Rs 39,999 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, starting on September 23rd.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge S30 also boasts of up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved P-OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles up as a macro shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge 30 Fusion opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The S30 Pro runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone also features dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint reader.