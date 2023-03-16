Moto G73 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999

The handset comes in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colour options.

The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase in India. Motorola released the G73 5G in India not too long ago in the country sub-20K smartphone market. The smartphone features a 5G MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and a 120Hz display.

Moto G73 Price in India

The company has set the price at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. However, the Motorola G73 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 when it goes on sale in India from March 16. The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

Moto G73 5G Specifications

The Moto G73 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that can be expanded to 1TB through a microSD card. The handset runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G73 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen sports a 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 405 ppi. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

The hole-punch camera cut-out on the display houses a 16 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Moto G73 opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit that doubles for macro shots.

It features dual-stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Audio and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Moto G73 weighs 181 grams and is 8.29 mm thick. The handset features a plastic body with a water-repellent design. The handset comes in Midnight Blue and Lucent White colour options.