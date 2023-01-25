Moto G23, Moto G13 affordable smartphones launched with MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 90Hz Display, 50 MP Triple Cameras

Motorola recently dropped three new budget smartphones in Europe. The Moto G13 and Moto G23 are affordable smartphones that debuted alongside the mid-tier Moto G73 and Moto G53.

Moto G23, Moto G13 Price

The Moto G23 price is set at €200 (roughly Rs 17,600) for the sole 4GB/128GB model. The Moto G13 price is set at €180 (roughly Rs 16,050) for the sole 4GB/128GB configuration.

Moto G23, Moto G13 Availability

The Motorola G23 is offered in Matte Charcoal, Pearl White and Steel Blue colours, while the Moto G13 comes in Matte Charcoal, Blue Lavender, and Rose Gold colours. The Moto G23 and Moto G13 will make their way to other markets, including Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa soon.

Moto G23 Specifications

The Moto G23 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G23 also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging. The Moto G23 runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G23 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The G23 also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The hole-punch camera cut-out houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

On the back, the Moto G23 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 5 MP ultrawide shooter that doubles as a depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The Moto G23 weighs 184.25 grams and measures 8.19 mm thick. The handset features a plastic body with a water-repellent design.

Moto G13 Specifications

The Moto G13 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Moto G13 also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. The handset packs a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 10W charging. The Moto G13 runs Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UX skin on top.

The Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of 576Hz. The G13 also packs stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The hole-punch camera cut-out houses an 8 MP selfie camera.