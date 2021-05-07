MIUI 13 update release timeline leaked as Xiaomi prepares to roll out MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi is currently working on releasing the MIUI 12.5 update for Mi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. While smartphone users wait for the new update, Xiaomi’s next-generation MIUI update has received a rumoured launch date. According to reports, the MIUI 13 update will launch in June.

A Chinese report claims that Xiaomi will unveil the MIUI 13 update in China on June 25. The new version is expected to bring some new features while offering stable performance. The current MIUI 12 has received some complaints of inconsistent RAM management and a few bugs that are yet to get fixed. Xiaomi is expected to address most of the issues in MIUI 12.5 and make the overall user experience even better with MIUI 13.

The upcoming update is said to be available for devices launched in 2019 or newer. The report states that devices like the Mi 9, Redmi 8 series, Mi Mix 3 are likely to miss out on the MIUI 13 update. Xiaomi is known to offer a software update to its much older devices. Some devices, which are even four years old, have received the MIUI 12 update. The company has not made any official announcement on the release or the list of supported devices.

Xiaomi typically announces its new MIUI software update in Q2 every year. The MIUI 13 launch date rumour falls in line with the typical upgrade cycle. It is expected to first launch in China, followed by a global release in Q3 2021.