Mindtree & IIT-Madras create faculty fellow position for AI, digital research

Technology services firm Mindtree has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to set-up a dedicated faculty fellow position in data science and artificial intelligence (AI).

The association will help IIT-Madras, which is engaged in honing talent in digital technology along with industry-specific knowledge and resources, accelerate the growth and adoption of data science and AI globally.

IIT Madras has begun a process to identify the faculty member who will be named to the Mindtree Faculty Fellow Position.

“Considering the speed with which technology is evolving such partnerships are vital for the business ecosphere,” IIT Madras Director, Bhaskar Ramamurthi said.

He added that AI, data sciences and machine learning are new territories for most organisations, and the association with Mindtree "will give our students and teachers valuable exposure to industry needs."

Organisations across industries are trying to keep pace with the rapid technological transformation driven by AI, data analytics and machine learning. Through this endowment, Mindtree will help accelerate the development of technology innovation in these fields.

“AI and data science are key priorities for our clients as these technologies offer immense potential to create new business opportunities,” said Rostow Ravanan, CEO and Managing Director of Mindtree. “IIT Madras is one of the global leaders in this field and the collaboration between Mindtree and IIT Madras will help accelerate innovation and push the boundaries of knowledge," he added.

Mindtree will further extend the partnership with IIT Madras to include research projects focusing on related topics such as personalisation, conversational interfaces and natural language generation.