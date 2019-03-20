Midas Protocol integrates with Kyber and IDEX to create Universal Wallet

Midas Protocol is a universal wallet created for everyone, from new users to experts. It aims to be the most innovative wallet for all essential crypto needs, from safekeeping, intelligent trading and portfolio management.

Over the past years, growing a strong ecosystem has increasingly been targeted by many firms as one of their priorities, regardless of the industry they belong in. Developing a robust ecosystem within industries focused on the use of blockchain technology is therefore not much of a diversion from the direction all other businesses are taking. The Midas ecosystem's concept lies in utilizing a collection of tools and platforms with a single aim to help people trade, invest and promote wise and secure use of cryptocurrency.

Available on both iOS & Android, Midas wallet supports multiple blockchains such as BTC, ETH, USDT, NEO, TUSD, TVND, TOMO, ZCOIN, MAS, DIVI various ERC-20s, NEP5, TRC-20 tokens, and counting. The wallet has also integrated with Kyber Network and IDEX for hassle-free in-app trading directly from a mobile wallet with over 500 tokens; integrated with Vinex Network for trading through API. It has a built-in dApp browser that runs seamlessly with deep-link and address book for convenience use.

For better security, the data file that contains private keys and API keys is encrypted by a user's password, therefore user's data & private key are protected from thieves. Midas has also partnered with Sentinel Protocol to integrate Midas Wallet to Sentinel Protocol's Interactive Cooperation Framework (ICF) API with Threat Reputation Database (TRDB), which contains Security Intelligence Whitelists and Blacklists detailing confirmed IOC's of threats related to phishing, malware, hacks, and scams.