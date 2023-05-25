English
    Microsoft uncovers Chinese malware in critical infrastructure in Guam, US

    The malware was installed by stated-sponsored actor Volt Typhoon, who has been active since mid-2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2023 / 03:27 PM IST
    Microsoft uncovers Chinese malware in US critical infrastructure

    (Image: Wikimedia)

    Microsoft has announced that it has discovered state-sponsored Chinese malware in critical infrastructure organisations in Guam and elsewhere in the United States.

    The Redmond technology giant says they traced the attack to a Chinese state-sponsored actor, Volt Typhoon, who has been active since mid-2021 and has targeted organizations dealing with communications, transportation, construction, maritime, government, information technology, utility, manufacturing and education.

    Volt Typhoon used 'Living-Off-the-Land' techniques to execute the attack. These techniques do not require a threat actor to install any code or scripts to take control of the system.

    Instead, they use native tools already present within the system to issue commands manually and run scripts. This makes them harder to detect, since they use no pre-designed code to infiltrate a system.

    Using these techniques, an attacker can gain control of the command line and collect data, export it and finally, maintain access to the system through stolen credentials. The attacker is also known to mask their identity using vulnerabilities in small and home office networks.

    Microsoft has observed Volt Typhoon, "using custom versions of open-source tools to establish a command and control (C2) channel over proxy to further stay under the radar".

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 25, 2023 03:26 pm