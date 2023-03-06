Microsoft tests new volume mixer for Windows 11

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is rolling out a redesigned volume mixer for Windows 11 to Insider builds. The preview build also includes updates for touch keyboards and some voice access improvements.

The enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings now allows users to easily customise audio on a per-app basis, which means one can tweak the volume output of each application individually.

There is a new keyboard shortcut (WIN+CTRL+V) that will open up the volume mixer directly, and the mixer will now list all installed spatial audio technologies present on the PC to allow users to swap between them.

According to Bleeping Computer, the changes made to the mixer are akin to the popular user created mod called EarTrumpet. There is no word yet on when the new mixer will be rolled out to everyone but for now it is restricted to preview Insider builds.

Besides this are improvements to Touch Keyboard Settings that come with three new options to better fine tune the experience.

These options are "Never" which will hide the keyboard even if the required hardware is present, "When no keyboard attached" which will display the keyboard only when it finds the device is being used as a tablet, and "Always" which shows the Touch Keyboard regardless of whether hardware is present.

Microsoft has redesigned the support page for voice access commands, and the feature now supports more English dialects such as English - UK, English - India, English - New Zealand, English - Canada, and English - Australia.