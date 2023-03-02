Bill Gates' gift to Ratan Tata during Mumbai meeting

Billionaire Bill Gates met Ratan Tata and Tata group chief N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai on Tuesday. The entrepreneur and philanthropist has had a packed schedule in India, with a string of meetings with ministers and business leaders.

“Our co-chair and founder, @BillGates had an enriching discussion with @RNTata2000 and N Chandrasekaran, about their philanthropic initiatives. We look forward to strengthening our work together & partnering for health, diagnostics, and nutrition,” Gates Foundation India tweeted, sharing photos of the three business leaders.

Gates was seen presenting copies of his books “How to Prevent the Next Pandemic” and “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster” to both Ratan Tata and N Chandrasekaran.

Both Ratan Tata and Bill Gates are among the largest philanthropists in the world.

Tata, who has donated more than half of his income to charity, has given generous donations at an individual level as well as under Tata Trusts.

Gates is perhaps most famous for his work with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on improving global health and reducing poverty.

During his India visit, Bill Gates met Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das and discussed various issues including financial inclusion, payment systems, microfinance and digital lending among others. He also met cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali on the same day.

Gates had earlier met industrialist Anand Mahindra, his classmate from Harvard. The chairman of Mahindra Foundation also received an autographed copy of Gates’ book from the author himself. Their conversation, too, revolved around social impact rather than technology and industry.

On Wednesday, Gates met Union Ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

He also met YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli who was appointed as a member to an advisory group of The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation last year.