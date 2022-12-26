English
    Microsoft employee accidentally leaks new Notepad feature in Windows 11

    The employee is a senior product manager at Microsoft who posted a photo showing off the new tabs feature in Notepad

    Moneycontrol News
    December 26, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    A Microsoft employee accidentally tweeted about a new feature coming to Notepad in Windows 11.

    (Image Courtesy: Microsoft/The Verge) (Image Courtesy: Microsoft/The Verge)

    The tweet was swiftly removed but not before several publications managed to take a screenshot. The image even includes Microsoft's confidential warning.

    Just like the tabs added in File Explorer, they arrange themselves on top of the app, allowing the user to open multiple files in one window.

    Windows Central reports that if the feature is currently in internal testing, it will likely arrive with an update in early 2023.

    What's interesting is that Microsoft started testing tabs on Windows 10. The feature called Sets, was in development four years ago at Microsoft, but was eventually cancelled. Sets added tabs support to all stock Microsoft apps within Windows.

    It's also worth noting that are there are currently third-party tools to enable the feature in various parts of the operating system.

    Tabs make life simpler by allowing you to open files within a single window and not clutter the open space on your desktop. It also minimizes the need to constantly switch windows, presenting you with every file arranged in a single one for easier browsing.
