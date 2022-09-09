MC Explains | What is the RCS Protocol? Why is Google beefing with Apple: Here's a full breakdown

(Representative Image)

Apple recently announced four new iPhone 14 models at its ‘Far Out’ event. However, despite the launch of the iPhone 14 series, Apple still hasn't adopted the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol despite several companies, including its competitor Google, urging the Cupertino-based tech major to do so.

But what exactly is the RCS protocol? let's take a look.

All about RCS Protocol

RCS is a new communication protocol between the user and network operators. The RCS protocol aims to replace the current SMS text messaging system, which has been in use since the 1990s, and provide users with a richer, more feature packed experience.

The RCS feature was developed by smartphone manufacturers, carriers, and the cell phone industry’s governing agencies. RCS aims to improve the current texting standard that will incorporate features from Facebook Messenger, iMessage, and WhatsApp into one platform.

The RCS protocol will allow exchange of video, audio, high-resolution images, group chats, and more such features. Additionally, RCS didn’t initially support end-to-end encryption but Google introduced end-to-end encryption into its Messaging app (Google Messages) that supports RCS.

Vodafone, Orange, Deutsche Telekom, NTT Docomo, and other telecom companies in Europe, Asia, Australia, Canada, and Latin America have already joined the RCS universal profile. However, Apple is yet to adopt the RCS protocol and recent event suggests that it isn’t a top priority for the brand.

Why hasn’t Apple adopted the RCS Protocol?

Apple’s iMessage is the main reason the company won’t adopt the new RCS protocol. Texting between two iPhones using iMessage is much more hassle-free as compared on an Android user texting an iPhone. So the Cupertino-based tech giant has no plans to make the switch to RCS any time soon.

While Apple hasn’t clarified why it won’t switch to RCS, Google executives have suggested that Apple won’t support RCS because its own system, iMessage, helps the Cupertino company retain iPhone users by locking them into the Apple ecosystem.

What is the issue?

Google has been urging Apple to adopt the RCS protocol for a while now. Google said that Apple’s refusal to adopt the RCS protocol has led to several issues including blurry videos, broken group chats, missing read receipts and typing indicators, no texting over Wi-Fi, and more.

"These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other," it said on its website. It further noted that Apple "Apple turns texts between iPhones and Android phones into SMS and MMS, out-of-date technologies from the 90s and 00s."

Does Apple have plans on switching to the RCS Protocol?

Whether Apple plans to make the shift or not is still in question, although it doesn’t seem to be a priority for the company. At a recent conference, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook was given a personal account of difficulties an iPhone owner faced while texting his mother, an Android user.