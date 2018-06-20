Mahindra TUV300 Plus launched at a starting price of Rs 9.47 lakh

Amid all the rumours and leaked photos, Mahindra and Mahindra has finally decided to unveil the TUV300 Plus on June 20. Essentially the bigger sibling of the TUV300, the length of the new SUV has been increased and it can now accommodate nine people. It will be available in three trims P4, P6 and P8 and will start at a price of Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV receives a more powerful engine in the form of a 2.2 litre mHawk which is capable of producing 120 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Plus will also feature the Mahindra micro hybrid technology.

Although it is similar in design to the TUV300, subtle changes to the headlamp and tail lamps design can be noticed. For the interiors, Pininfarina designed faux-leather seats offer a premium feel as compared to the TUV300.

The car will also feature steering mounted audio and phone controls, a 7-inch infotainment system with GPS and navigation, Eco mode and reverse park assist. In terms of safety, the car will receive dual front airbags, ABS and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

Mahindra reportedly plans to use the TUV300 Plus to tap the space left in the market by the Scorpio and Bolero and will possibly target urban, non-urban commuters and fleet operators. The car will be offered in five colour variants – Glacier White, Majestic Silver, Molten Orange and Bold Black.