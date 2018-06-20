App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 09:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra TUV300 Plus launched at a starting price of Rs 9.47 lakh

The new SUV receives a more powerful engine in the form of a 2.2 litre mHawk which is capable of producing 120 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Amid all the rumours and leaked photos, Mahindra and Mahindra has finally decided to unveil the TUV300 Plus on June 20. Essentially the bigger sibling of the TUV300, the length of the new SUV has been increased and it can now accommodate nine people. It will be available in three trims P4, P6 and P8 and will start at a price of Rs 9.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new SUV receives a more powerful engine in the form of a 2.2 litre mHawk which is capable of producing 120 PS of power and 280 Nm of torque mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The Plus will also feature the Mahindra micro hybrid technology.

Although it is similar in design to the TUV300, subtle changes to the headlamp and tail lamps design can be noticed. For the interiors, Pininfarina designed faux-leather seats offer a premium feel as compared to the TUV300.

The car will also feature steering mounted audio and phone controls, a 7-inch infotainment system with GPS and navigation, Eco mode and reverse park assist. In terms of safety, the car will receive dual front airbags, ABS and electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD).

related news

Mahindra reportedly plans to use the TUV300 Plus to tap the space left in the market by the Scorpio and Bolero and will possibly target urban, non-urban commuters and fleet operators. The car will be offered in five colour variants – Glacier White, Majestic Silver, Molten Orange and Bold Black.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 07:52 pm

tags #Auto #Mahindra #Mahindra & Mahindra #Technology #TUV300 Plus

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.