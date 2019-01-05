App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 05, 2019 11:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Lifting off with four wheels: CES 2019 will showcase several flying car concepts

An overview of flying cars to be displayed at CES 2019.

Advait Berde
Representative Image.
Representative Image.
Whatsapp

The upcoming CES 2019 show has raised the hopes of electric fans and connoisseurs worldwide. Not because it is just another average electronics display show, but it is the epitome of the modern day, as well as futuristic technology across the globe. And with newer advancements happening daily, it can be safely said that the future is now.

One of the most anticipated inventions of all time must be the flying car. Always a part of myths and legends, the concept of a flying car has been hitherto unknown to the masses. However, with the upcoming CES, we can expect a few surprises and updates regarding the same.

Though there will not be any actual flying cars (although we would love to see one in reality), it is expected that we will see a lot of new designs and prototypes. The prototypes won't be soaring over the Las Vegas Strip during the technology extravaganza which runs from January 8-11, but several flying car designs will be on display, foreshadowing what many see as an inevitable airborne future for short-range transport with vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL.

Taking inspiration from various natural and mechanical marvels, a flying car uses propeller technology, as well as aerodynamically supportive body to take the driver through the air. According to what Guy Kaplinsky, co-founder of NFT, a developmental firm working on the first flying car, told AFP, “We believe we have a winning design that will enable us to make the Model T of flying cars - a low-cost production model.” Guy Kaplinsky is currently assembling a prototype model in a Silicon Valley office park.

related news

While the future of flying cars seems uncertain, and a possibility of an upcoming launch is impossible, it can be safely said that the future is bright for these winged commutes of tomorrow.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 11:10 am

tags #Auto #CES 2019 #gadgets #Technology #trends

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.