Lifting off with four wheels: CES 2019 will showcase several flying car concepts

The upcoming CES 2019 show has raised the hopes of electric fans and connoisseurs worldwide. Not because it is just another average electronics display show, but it is the epitome of the modern day, as well as futuristic technology across the globe. And with newer advancements happening daily, it can be safely said that the future is now.

One of the most anticipated inventions of all time must be the flying car. Always a part of myths and legends, the concept of a flying car has been hitherto unknown to the masses. However, with the upcoming CES, we can expect a few surprises and updates regarding the same.

Though there will not be any actual flying cars (although we would love to see one in reality), it is expected that we will see a lot of new designs and prototypes. The prototypes won't be soaring over the Las Vegas Strip during the technology extravaganza which runs from January 8-11, but several flying car designs will be on display, foreshadowing what many see as an inevitable airborne future for short-range transport with vertical take-off and landing, or VTOL.

Taking inspiration from various natural and mechanical marvels, a flying car uses propeller technology, as well as aerodynamically supportive body to take the driver through the air. According to what Guy Kaplinsky, co-founder of NFT, a developmental firm working on the first flying car, told AFP, “We believe we have a winning design that will enable us to make the Model T of flying cars - a low-cost production model.” Guy Kaplinsky is currently assembling a prototype model in a Silicon Valley office park.

While the future of flying cars seems uncertain, and a possibility of an upcoming launch is impossible, it can be safely said that the future is bright for these winged commutes of tomorrow.