Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) launched in India with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 2K Display

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) has been launched in India. The new mid-range tablet is the latest in the company’s tab line-up. It brings a 2K display, large battery, Snapdragon chipset, and stylus support.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Price in India

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) price in India is set at Rs 19,999 for the Wi-Fi only model. Additionally, the LTE model is available for Rs 21,999. Lenovo’s new tablet is available for purchase through Lenovo.com and Amazon India and will reach offline retail shelves soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Specifications

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with the Adreno 610 GPU. The tablet comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The new Tab M10 Plus packs a 7,700 mAh battery that ships with a 20W fast charger.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a 10.6-inch 2K IPS LCD panel with a 15:9 aspect ratio. The display has 10-point multi-touch support and 400 nits of brightness. It also features TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification that helps reduce harmful blue light.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus runs on Android 12 and the company says that it is the first tablets in India to feature Google Kids Space, a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow. The tablet also comes with four stereo speakers that supports Dolby Atmos.

For optics, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus gets an 8 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The tablet also features a headphone jack and USB Type-C port. It features a sleek design, measuring 7.45 mm thick and weighing around 465 grams. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is available in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours.