Lenovo plans job cuts, ‘cost reduction measures’ as revenue slumps 24% in Q3

Last month, market analysis firm Gartner reported that smartphone and PC shipments are expected to fall for the second straight year

As the post-pandemic demand for computers and smartphones weakens, manufacturers are beginning to feel the pinch.

Lenovo reported a 24 percent decline in revenue for Q3 2022/23, its second consecutive quarter with losses. The Chinese technology major reported a decline of 24 percent in revenue to $15.3 billion from the $20.1 billion it earned last quarter.

The company’s pre-tax income saw a 29 percent hit, while net income for the quarter was down 32 percent.

During an earnings call with Bloomberg, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing, said that “the smart devices market is in its worst period.” He said that the company would need to make some adjustments in the workforce to compensate, but stopped short of saying what this will entail.

Yuanqing said that the cuts would be, “just a very small portion,” of the overall cost reduction measures.

Bloomberg analyst Steven Tseng blamed, “Deteriorating enterprise spending amid slowing economic growth and geopolitical tension,” as the main culprits behind the market slump. Tseng said that “headwind might persist in the near term”.

According to IDC, smartphone shipments declined 18.3 percent in December, and the Indian smartphone market declined 10 percent YoY (year-over-year).

Shipments for smartphones in India fell 27 percent with only 144 million units shipped, the lowest since 2019.

The PC market did not fare any better. Global PC shipments dropped 16.2 percent in 2022, according to Gartner. Only 65.3 million PCs were shipped in Q4 2022, a 28.5 percent decline compared to the last quarter, and the biggest fall in the market since the mid-1990s.

According to Gartner, “Rising global interest rates and cost of living have dampened demand for smartphones, hitting companies ranging from Samsung to Apple.”