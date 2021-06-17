Leica launches first smartphone with 1-inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 240Hz OLED Display

Leica recently announced its first smartphone in Japan. The Leitz Phone 1 will be distributed in Japan as a SoftBank exclusive and features the Lecia branding on its camera system.

Leitz Phone 1 Price

The Leitz Phone 1’s price is set at JPY 187,920 (Roughly Rs 1,25,950) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The phone will be available for pre-order in Japan tomorrow, June 18. However, the phone is touted as a Japan-exclusive, so it isn’t going to get a global launch.

Leitz Phone 1 Specifications

While the design of the phone might be different, the Leitz Phone 1 shares a lot of its internals with the Sharp Aquos R6. The Leitz Phone 1 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the 256GB internal storage is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 with Leica’s own custom interface on top.

The Leitz Phone 1 comes with a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED panel with a 2,730 x 1,260-pixel resolution and a 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. Like the Aquos R6, the new Lecia-branded smartphone also features a massive 1-inch camera sensor on the back. The 20 MP shooter features an f/1.9 aperture and a 19mm equivalent focal length.