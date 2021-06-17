MARKET NEWS

Leica launches first smartphone with 1-inch Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 888 SoC, 240Hz OLED Display

The Leitz Phone 1’s price is set at JPY 187,920 (Roughly Rs 1,25,950) for the sole 12GB/256GB model.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 05:49 PM IST

Leica recently announced its first smartphone in Japan. The Leitz Phone 1 will be distributed in Japan as a SoftBank exclusive and features the Lecia branding on its camera system.

Leitz Phone 1 Price 

The Leitz Phone 1’s price is set at JPY 187,920 (Roughly Rs 1,25,950) for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The phone will be available for pre-order in Japan tomorrow, June 18. However, the phone is touted as a Japan-exclusive, so it isn’t going to get a global launch.

Leitz Phone 1 Specifications 

While the design of the phone might be different, the Leitz Phone 1 shares a lot of its internals with the Sharp Aquos R6. The Leitz Phone 1 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the 256GB internal storage is expandable via a microSD card. The phone runs on Android 11 with Leica’s own custom interface on top.

The Leitz Phone 1 comes with a 6.6-inch IGZO OLED panel with a 2,730 x 1,260-pixel resolution and a 240Hz adaptive refresh rate. Like the Aquos R6, the new Lecia-branded smartphone also features a massive 1-inch camera sensor on the back. The 20 MP shooter features an f/1.9 aperture and a 19mm equivalent focal length.

For selfies, the Leitz Phone 1 opts for a 12.6 MP shooter. The phone runs on Android 11 with Leica’s custom interface on top. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The primary differences between the Leitz Phone 1 and Sharp Aquos R6 are external, with the former getting a circular camera module on the back.
