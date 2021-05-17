Sharp Aquos R6 launched with Snapdragon 888 SoC, 240Hz AMOLED display and 1-inch camera sensor: Check details

Sharp recently unveiled a smartphone with a monstrous spec sheet in Japan, its home country. The Sharp AQUOS R6 arrives with a flagship chipset, an extremely high-refresh-rate panel, a sizeable battery, and the world’s first 1-inch camera sensor on the back.

As of now, Sharp hasn’t disclosed the price of the Aquos R6 just yet but will be available through Docomo and NTT. The phone is offered in Black and White colour options.

Sharp Aquos R6 Specs

For performance, the Sharp Aquos R6 is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with Intelligent Charge 2.0 support.

The R6 also sports a 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED with a WUXGA+ (2730 x 1260 pixels) resolution. However, the resolution only scratches the surface, the Aquos R6 boasts a variant refresh rate between 1Hz and a whopping 240Hz. The screen features a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, a 20,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR support. Additionally, the hole-punch camera cutout on the front houses a 12 MP selfie shooter.

As impressive as the screen is, things get even more interesting when moving to the camera on the back, more precisely the main sensor. Sharp is using a massive 1-inch 20MP CMOS sensor that features a 7-element f/1.9 Leica Summicron lens with an equivalent focal length of 19mm. The camera sensor is similar to the one found in Sony’s premium RX100 compact cameras. Unlike standard flagships, the R6 only boasts a single rear camera with a second ToF sensor. The camera also supports laser autofocus and Sharp’s 8K HDR up-conversion technology.

The Sharp Aquos R6 runs Android 11 out of the box. Connectivity options include 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, a microSD card slot, and more. The phone also boasts IPX5 and IPX8 certification for dust and water resistance. The handset also comes with a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max under-display fingerprint sensor.