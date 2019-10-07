K7 Computing Joins Cyber Threat Alliance

K7 Computing announced that the company has become the first and the only Indian company to be a member of the Cyber Threat Alliance (CTA), a U.S. based not-for-profit organization that is working to improve the cybersecurity of the global digital ecosystem. This association will enable K7 Computing to be a part of its future joint research efforts globally and share cyber threat intelligence.

J Kesavardhanan, Founder and CTO of K7 Computing on becoming part of the alliance said, “Cyber threats originate from across continents, with sophisticated cybercriminals employing coordinated, targeted attacks for maximum exploitation. Cooperation among cybersecurity solution providers is the key to robust, proactive protection across all customer segments.

CTA’s platform enables contextual threat information sharing among cybersecurity vendors in near real-time, helping us to deploy relevant, timely and actionable threat intelligence to our customers. K7 Computing being one of the earliest cybersecurity players from India, we are glad to represent the Indian fraternity at the CTA and contribute to its purpose.”