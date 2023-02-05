English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Is Instagram working on paid subscriptions?

    One of the perks is a paid verification badge similar to Twitter

    Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 04:45 PM IST
    (AP file photo)

    Instagram could be working on a paid subscription model for its users, according to a report by TechCrunch.


    Reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi found evidence of a new paid verification "blue badge" similar to what Twitter offers to its Blue customers.


    Paluzzi shared some screenshots with TechCrunch, that mention "IG_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV" and “FB_NME_PAID_BLUE_BADGE_IDV.”

