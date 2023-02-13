iQOO Neo 7 5G price in India leaked ahead of February 16 launch: All you need to know

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is launching in India this week. iQOO has been teasing several details about the Neo 7 5G, relating to its design and some key specifications. However, the one thing that has eluded us is the price.

Now, a recent leak by Abhishek Yadav, gives us a look at the possible iQOO Neo 7 5G pricing in India. According to the tipster, the iQOO Neo 7 price in India will starts from Rs 26,999.



iQOO Neo 7 base variant 8GB+128GB might cost ₹26,999 including offers.

— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 12, 2023

The tipster also notes that the price mentioned will include certain offers, which could include discounts with certain bank cards and exchange or cashback offers. This would suggest that the iQOO Neo 7 price in India could start from Rs 29,999. It is worth noting that previous reports have suggested that the iQOO Neo 7 would feature a price tag of Rs 34,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G is launching in India on February 16 at 12:00 pm (IST) with the first sale starting an hour later at 01:00 pm on through Amazon. Additionally, iQOO has also teased several details about the iQOO Neo 7, which all-but confirm that the phone will be a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 7 SE that was unveiled in China last year. The iQOO Neo 7 SE price in China is set CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with the Mali G610 GPU. The phone features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Neo 7 SE packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

For optics, iQOO Neo 7 SE gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera also gets OIS support and offers 10x digital zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 SE sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, an under-display fingerprint reader, and more.