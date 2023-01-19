iQOO Neo 7 5G key specifications revealed: MediaTek Dimensity 8200, 120W Fast Charging confirmed

Last week, iQOO confirmed the launch of a new smartphone in India. Now, iQOO has teased key specifications of the upcoming iQOO Neo 7 5G. It is worth noting that the iQOO Neo 7 5G, iQOO Neo 7 SE, and iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition have already been unveiled in China.

The iQOO Neo 7 5G India launch is taking place on February 16. However, iQOO recently confirmed that the Indian variant of the iQOO Neo 7 will use the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, which is the same chip used on the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China.

Moreover, the iQOO Neo 7 5G in India will also support 120W wired fast charging support. Additionally, the brand also confirmed that the iQOO Neo 7 5G will come with a full-size 3D cooling system.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Expected Price in India

The iQOO Neo 7 SE price in China starts from CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,800). This suggests that the iQOO Neo 7 SE price in India will start from under Rs 30,000. Considering the Indian model of the iQOO Neo 7 5G shares similarities with the iQOO Neo 7 SE in China, we believe the iQOO Neo 7 5G will launch as the same specifications of the iQOO Neo 7 SE.

iQOO Neo 7 5G Specifications

The iQOO Neo 7 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC paired with the Mali G610 GPU. The phone features up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The iQOO Neo 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging.

For optics, iQOO Neo 7 5G gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The main camera also gets OIS support and offers 10x digital zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera with an f/2.45 aperture.

Additionally, the iQOO Neo 7 sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 5G, 4G LTE, an under-display fingerprint reader, and more. The iQOO Neo 7 5G is offered in Electronic Blue, Interstellar Black, and The Galaxy colours options.