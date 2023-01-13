iQOO 11 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC now available for purchase in India: Check price, specifications, offers

iqoo 11 5g

The iQOO 11 5G was unveiled earlier this week as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC smartphone in India. Now, only days after its launch, the iQOO 11 5G has officially gone on sale in the country.

iQOO 11 5G Price in India

The iQOO 11 5G price in India is set at Rs 59,999 for the 8GB/256GB variant, while the top-end 16GB/256GB model will set you back Rs 64,999. iQOO is also offering several offers on the iQOO 11 5G through the company’s e-store and Amazon India.

Additionally, customers using ICICI and HDFC bank cards can avail a discount of Rs 5,000, while an additional value exchange is also offered up to Rs 4,000.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The iQOO 11 5G is offered in Alpha (Black) and Legend (BMW Motorsport Theme) colour options. The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and the phone also has a virtual RAM feature that can add an extra 8GB of RAM using your internal storage. Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, will serve as the user interface.

For optics, the iQOO 11 gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit and a 13 MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. The iQOO 11 5G packs a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 120 fast charging support.

The iQOO 11 5G sports a 6.78-inch QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) Samsung E6 AMOLED display that uses LPTO 4.0 technology. The screen boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and 1440Hz High frequency PWM dimming. The display supports HDR10+ and boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.