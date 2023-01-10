iQOO 11 5G with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Check price, specs of the 'fastest smartphone in the world'

(Image Courtesy: iQOO)

iQOO 11 5G has been launched in India. The Vivo sub-brand has launched its latest smartphone in the country with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, and has Vivo's V2 imaging chip for its camera.

iQOO 11 5G Pricing

The base variant of the phone with 8GB of RAM and 256 of internal storage has been priced at Rs 59,999. The 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 64,999.

The phone will go on sale starting January 12 at 12 noon, exclusively for Amazon Prime members. Everyone else will have to wait till January 13 to get their hands on one.

ICICI and HDFC Bank card holders can get a discount worth Rs 5,000 on purchase, and iQOO is also running an exchange offer up to Rs 3,000.

iQOO 11 5G Specifications

The self-proclaimed "fastest smartphone in the world" has a 6.78-inch 2K E6 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a peak brightness of 1800 nits.

The phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC which is paired with up to 16GB RAM and the phone also has a virtual RAM feature that can add an extra 8GB of RAM using your internal storage.

Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13 will serve as the user interface, and the phone has an in-display fingerprint reader, support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). It is paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with a 116 degree field of view.

The phone also has the Vivo's V2 imaging chip for dedicated image processing.

The phone has a 5000mAh battery with support for wired, 120W fast charging. iQOO says that the phone can be charged up to 50% in just 8 minutes.