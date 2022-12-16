English
    iPhone 14's Crash Detection, Satellite SOS features combine to save lives

    As per official notes from the Montrose Research and Rescue Team, the lives of two individuals were saved in a recent car crash thanks to Apple’s Crash Detection and Satellite SOS features.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 16, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST
    (Image credit: Screengrab from video posted on YouTube by TechRax)

    Apple spoke a big game about its ‘Crash Detection’ feature during the iPhone 14 launch event. However, its full potential may have been realised until now as Apple’s Crash Detection and Satellite SOS features have managed to save two human lives.

    As per official notes from the Montrose Research and Rescue Team, the lives of two individuals were saved in a recent car crash thanks to Apple’s Crash Detection and Satellite SOS features.  The incident took place on the Angeles Forest Highway in the Angeles National Forest, California, where a vehicle fell approximately 300 feet into a remote canyon.

    However, an iPhone 14 model in the car detected the crash and used the Emergency SOS via Satellite to alert rescuers in the absence of a cellular signal. According to reports, the victims of the crash sent an Emergency SOS via Satellite text message to one of Apple's relay centres, where an employee promptly alerted the LA County Sheriff's department.

    Aid then came in the form of the Montrose Research and Rescue Team, who used a helicopter to lift the two victims and rush them to the local hospital, where they were treated for and were treated for mild to moderate injuries, with the whole rescue caught on video.

    The Montrose Research and Rescue Team confirmed that Apple’s emergency services were used to get help. They also noted that the Apple call centre provided “an accurate latitude and longitude for the victims.” Crash Detection and Emergency Satellite via SOS can be used even in the absence of a Wi-Fi or cellular connection.

    These features are available on the iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra. However, Emergency SOS via Satellite is available in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, and the UK for free.

