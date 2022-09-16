English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Two Smallcap Stocks To Watch Out For
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    iPhone 14, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max go on sale at 5.30 pm today along with Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE

    The Apple iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale on October 7 and the Apple Watch Ultra from September 23

    Moneycontrol News
    September 16, 2022 / 01:32 PM IST
    iphone 14 series

    iphone 14 series

    The iPhone 14 series— iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro—goes on sale in India along with Watch Series 8 and Watch SE (2022) at 5.30 pm on September 16, nine days after they were unveiled by Apple at its "Far Out" event.

    The Apple iPhone 14 Plus, however, will only be available from October 7, though it can be pre-ordered from September 16. The Apple Watch Ultra will be available for purchase from September 23.

    The three phones and the two watches will be available for purchase through Apple’s official store, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, Croma, and offline Apple authorised stores.

    iPhone 14 Price in India

    The iPhone 14 price in India is set at Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 256GB and 512GB models that have been priced at Rs 89,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The phone comes in blue, purple, product red, midnight and starlight colours.

    Close

    Related stories

    iPhone 14 Pro Price in India

    The iPhone 14 Pro base 128GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900. The 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models will cost Rs 1,39,900, Rs 1,59,900, and Rs 1,79,900, respectively. The colour options are deep purple, gold, silver and space black.

    Also Read: Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra with temperature monitoring and crash detection launched; Check price, specs

    iPhone 14 Pro Max Price in India

    iPhone 14 Pro Max's base 128GB variant will come with a price tag of Rs 1,39,900. It is also available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, which cost Rs 1,49,900, Rs 1,69,900, and Rs 1,89,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes in deep purple, gold, silver and space black colours.

    Apple Watch SE (2022) price 

    The new Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900 for the 40mm Bluetooth model and Rs 32,900 for the 44mm Bluetooth version. Lastly, the GPS + Cellular model will start from Rs 34,900 in India.

    Apple Series 8 price 

    The Apple Watch Series 8 41mm Bluetooth model will cost Rs 45,900 and Rs 48,900 for the 45mm Bluetooth version. The GPS + Cellular model will start at Rs 55,900 in India.

    Also read: Apple iPhone 14 series with larger displays, satellite connectivity launched; Check price, specs

    Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns 51 percent in Viacom18, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple #Apple iPhone #Apple iPhone 14 #Apple Watch #smartphones
    first published: Sep 16, 2022 01:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.