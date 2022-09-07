iPhone 13 price in India drops ahead of iPhone 14 series launch

Apple is set to launch the next generation of iPhones today. The iPhone 14 series is expected to debut alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 ‘Far Out’ event later today. While reports of the pricing of the iPhone 14 series are mixed, prices of the iPhone 13 series have dropped across various e-commerce platforms in India.

The Apple iPhone 13 is currently retailing for Rs 69,999 on both Amazon India and Flipkart for the base 128GB model. Additionally, both Amazon and Flipkart are offering exchange offers on the iPhone 13. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on customers who use HDFC credit cards. If you are exchanging older phones, we’d suggest checking both Amazon and Flipkart for the best value on exchange.

Apart from Amazon and Flipkart, the ‘Save Now Buy Later’ platform Multipl is also offering the iPhone 13 at a discounted price. Multipl is offering an additional 10% discount, over and above native offers, on all Apple products purchased through the Maple website. Customers will also be able to take advantage of an extra 5 percent discount on the new to-be-launched items in the Maple store. This entails savings of up to 21 percent on all Apple products, including the iPhone 13.

This means that the iPhone 13, with a price tag of Rs 79,900 or 69,999 through Amazon and Flipkart, will be available at Rs 62,910 for Multipl customers. To avail of this offer, customers must create a savings plan on the Multipl app. The offer will be valid for 3-12 months after the plan is created. The customers do not pay Rs 62,910 in one go at the point of sale. Instead, they pay in equal installments over 3 to 12 months.

However, we’d recommend waiting until Flipkart’s upcoming Big Billion Days sale that is set to take place on September 23 or the corresponding Amazon sale that is also expected to take place around the same time. The e-commerce giant is expected to introduce even bigger discounts during the sale than the current offers. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the price of the iPhone 13 will start from 53,000 during these sales.