English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    TrendForce predicts iPhone 14 prices maybe lower than expected

    The new iPhones will be unveiled at Apple's 'Far Out' event on September 7

    Moneycontrol News
    September 01, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    (Image Courtesy: Apple)

    Market research and insight provider TrendForce is of the opinion that the prices for the new line-up of iPhone's maybe lower than expected.

    With Apple doing away with the iPhone mini this year, two vanilla non-pro models, which will be a standard variant and a Max variant, are expected to be unveiled at the "Far Out" event on September 7.

    First-time buyers, who prefer larger screen sizes but don't want to pay the premium on an iPhone Pro, will be able to choose between two screen sizes. The Pro models will get big improvements including a new camera, new notch for the Face ID and of course, a new bionic SoC.

    While Apple will update the line-up with tons of new technology, it will play it safe when it comes to pricing, TrendForce has said.

    "Upgrades such as initial starting memory capacity increasing to LPDDR5 6GB and 256GB, primary camera moving up to 48 million, Face ID Design changes, etc., are expected to raise starting prices," the firm said in its report.

    Close

    Related stories

    "However, under pressure from rising global inflation and foreign exchange rates, Apple is expected to adopt a more cautious pricing strategy so as not to affect its sales performance."

    TrendForce expects the base vanilla model to be priced at $749 (around Rs 59,000), while the iPhone 14 Max will start at $849 (approximately Rs 67,000). The iPhone 14 Pro will cost $1,049 (around Rs 83,000) and the Pro Max will be priced at $1,149 (around Rs 91,000).

    On the flip side, well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo foresees a 15 percent increase in prices. He expects the base model to retail for $799 (around Rs 63,000), $899 (Rs 71,000) for the iPhone 14 Max, and the Pro models will cost $1,099 (Rs 87,000) and $1,199 (Rs 95,000).
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Apple iPhone 14 #Apple iPhone 14 Max #Apple iPhone 14 Pro #Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 12:05 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.