Intel and MediaTek 5G laptops coming in 2021

MediaTek has often been associated with affordable smartphones. However, the Taiwanese fabless semiconductor has recently announced several 5G chipsets coming in 2020 for flagships and mid-range smartphones. Now, MediaTek is taking the next leap in 5G by partnering with Intel to bring its 5G modems to PCs.

The partnership between Intel and MediaTek will bring 5G connectivity to consumer and commercial laptops. Dell and HP will be among the first OEMs to deliver Intel, and MediaTek 5G powered laptops. MediaTek claimed that the rollout was expected to arrive as early as 2021.

MediaTek President Joe Chen said; “Our 5G modem for PCs, developed in partnership with Intel, is integral to making 5G accessible and available across home and mobile platforms. With this partnership, consumers will be able to browse, stream and game faster on their PCs, but we also expect them to innovate with 5G in ways we have not yet imagined.”

The margin for error is relatively less here as MediaTek will be integrating 5G modems into Intel’s tried and tested processor. The move could also pave the way for more powerful 5G processors as compared to what Qualcomm offers on the laptop front.

Gregory Bryant, Intel Executive VP and GM of Client Computing Group, said, “5G is poised to unleash a new level of computing and connectivity that will transform the way we interact with the world.”