MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Instagram to shut down Threads, display notice to users

Instagram Threads will be taken offline by the end of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
November 19, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST
Threads debuted in 2019 as a replacement for Direct

Threads debuted in 2019 as a replacement for Direct

Instagram will be shutting down its standalone messaging app, Threads, by the end of 2021. The Meta-owned social media platform announced that it would pull the service offline by the end of December and it will display a notice to Threads users starting November 23.

Threads started as a dedicated messaging app for Instagram, similar to Facebook Messenger, with dedicated features and a new interface but over time many of its features were introduced to the main Instagram app.

As TechCrunch reported, Threads was a replacement for Direct, another standalone messaging app which was gutted and then incorporated as a tab into Instagram's main app. Like Direct, Threads received little support and never built up a user base that could be comparable to Instagram.

The company tried to give it new life in 2020 with an interface redesign but by then, it was already too late.

Speaking with TechCrunch, an Instagram spokesperson told the publication, "We know that people care about connecting with their close friends, and we’ve seen this particularly over the past few years with the growth of messaging on Instagram. We’re now focusing our efforts on enhancing how you connect with close friends on Instagram, and deprecating the Threads app."

Close

Related stories

Instagram also said that they would be bringing all the core features from Threads to the main Instagram app and they will be, "continuing to build ways people can better connect with their close friends on Instagram."

Starting November 23, all Threads users will start seeing a notice about the imminent shut down by the end of December.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Instagram Threads #Meta
first published: Nov 19, 2021 10:32 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.