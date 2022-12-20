English
    Infinix Zero Ultra 5G to launch in India on December 20

    This will likely become the most expensive Infinix phone in India, priced around Rs 45,000, and will be exclusively sold on Flipkart.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 20, 2022 / 05:20 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Infinix)

    Infinix India have announced that their next 5G smartphone, Zero Ultra 5G, will be launched in India on December 20.

    The Zero Ultra 5G will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 920 chipset and 200-megapixel rear camera. This will likely become the most expensive Infinix phone in India, and is expected to be priced around Rs 45,000 in the country. It will be exclusively sold on Flipkart.

    The phone will have a 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 900 nits of brightness and a 460Hz touch sampling rate.

    The Dimensity 920 chipset will be paired with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU and the phone will offer up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. The phone will use XO12 as the user interface, which is based on Google's Android 12 operating system.

    On the back, is a triple camera module with a primary 200-megapixel OIS sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

    The phone has a 4500mAh battery with support for 180W wired fast charging.

    first published: Dec 20, 2022 05:20 pm