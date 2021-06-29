MARKET NEWS

Infinix Concept Phone 2021 demoed with 160W Charging Support, Periscope Camera, Curved Display

Infinix Concept Phone 2021 also features a colour changing rear panel.

Carlsen Martin
June 29, 2021 / 02:13 PM IST

Infinix recently debuted a new concept phone that is set to win the charging race. The Infinix Concept Phone 2021 will deliver 160W Ultra Flash Charge support to fully top-up the phone’s 4,000 mAh battery in just 10 minutes.

According to Infinix, the Ultra Flash Charge system is built around an 8C battery, which offers 18 percent lower internal resistance than a 6C battery. The “C” rating indicates how fast a lithium battery can be charged or discharged. The phone also has 20 temperature sensors around the device to ensure it remains under 40ºC (104ºF).

Additionally, there are 60 security protection mechanisms that kick in to avoid damage to the device when it crosses the heat or voltage thresholds. The 160W charging powering this battery is made up of Gallium Nitrate (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) semiconductors, ensuring it is compact and efficient. The charger also supports multiple protocols so that it can be used to charge laptops as well. Apart from super-fast wired charging, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 also supports 50W fast wireless charging.

Apart from charging speed, Infinix’s new concept phone also sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel that is curved to an 88-degree angle. The colour of the back panel can also change from silver gray to light blue. The ‘NOW’ stencil on the back is based on electrochromic and electroluminescent tech. The ‘O’ in the ‘NOW’ motto also features a light that pulses while the phone charges.

Infinix_2

Apart from the aesthetics and super-fast charging, the Infinix Concept Phone 2021 is also the first from the brand to feature a periscope lens. The periscope camera uses an 8 MP sensor and boasts a 135 mm lens that can digitally zoom up to 60x magnification. As of now, the new Infinix phone is still a concept, and whether or not we’ll see some of these new technologies adapted in future Infinix smartphones remains a mystery. But they could be signs that an Infinix flagship phone might be in the works.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #Infinix #smartphones
first published: Jun 29, 2021 02:13 pm

