Indian social media app ShareChat gains over 15 million downloads in 36 hours

The ban on 59 Chinese apps by the Indian government has led to the rise of several home-grown apps in the past 48 hours. One such app is ShareChat, which has recorded over 15 million downloads in the last 36 hours.

Since the ban was announced, ShareChat claims to have witnessed exponential growth. The platform has recorded 5 lakh downloads on an hourly basis, and over 15 million downloads since the ban was announced.

Speaking on the growth, Farid Ahsan, COO and Co-founder - ShareChat, said, “We are excited to see the way people are exploring ShareChat for the endless possibilities it offers to the people and making it the preferred Indian social media platform. We are thankful for their continuous support and yet again, enabling us to emerge as the leader in the Indian social media landscape. We are confident that this sets up the foundation of another success for ShareChat.”

The platform has seen more than one lakh posts supporting the government’s move towards banning Chinese applications. The posts were liked by over one million users, with over half a million shares on WhatsApp. Government agency MyGov India has also joined the platform.

ShareChat says it has 60 million active users on its platform which is available in 15 Indian languages including Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, etc.

ShareChat last raised $100 million in a funding round last year led by US-based Twitter Inc. According to people close to the company, it was a challenging round- taking more time than expected, and at a flat valuation- same as its previous round- generally seen as a sign of caution in the ecosystem.