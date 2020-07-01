59 Chinese apps banned | Chingari, Mitron grab top two spots on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

The interim ban on 59 Chinese apps has led to the rise of homegrown apps in India. Chingari and Mitron, the two Indian alternatives to Chinese short video-making app TikTok, have gained significant popularity over the past 48 hours and jumped to the top two spots on the Apple App Store.

Among the two Indian apps, Chingari has managed to gain the most with over 25 lakh downloads. The short video-making app is ranked number 1 on the Apple App Store’s Social Networking category and has an overall rating of 4.2 stars. Chingari is also among the top three free apps section of the App Store. On the Google Play Store, the video making app is ranked number two with an average rating of 4.5 stars.

The app has also found an admirer in industrialist Anand Mahindra. “I hadn’t ever downloaded TikTok but I have just downloaded Chingari... More power to you..." the chairman of Mahindra Group tweeted on June 28.

Mitron, another popular Indian video app, is ranked number 1 on the Google Play Store’s Top Free apps category. The app has an overall rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store. Mitron is currently ranked number two and number five in the Apple App Store’s Social Networking category and Top Free apps, respectively.

"We believe that any app that is targeting Indian users should be compliant with local laws and be sensitive to the local community guidelines. We built Mitron with a vision to offer a product that reimagines digital entertainment and engagement while adhering to the above requirements," said Shivank Agarwal, co-founder, and CEO of Mitron TV. "We have seen amazing traction during the last two months with more than 1.2 crore downloads and believe the momentum will increase significantly now," he added.