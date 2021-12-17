MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

India jumps to fourth spot on list of most spammed countries of 2021

Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2021 / 03:43 PM IST
While the number of spam calls moved India to the fourth spot, Truecaller states that the number of scam calls reduced to 1.4 percent compared to nine percent last year.

While the number of spam calls moved India to the fourth spot, Truecaller states that the number of scam calls reduced to 1.4 percent compared to nine percent last year.

India ranked number four when it comes to the countries with the most spammed calls in 2021, according to the Truecaller Global Spam report. The country moved from ninth to the fourth position this year, owing to a significant increase in sales and telemarketing calls. 

Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year. That is over 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls every hour of every day. The report further states that one of the most common scams in the country remains the ever-popular KYC (know your customer) scam where fraudsters pretend to be a bank, wallet, or digital payment service, asking for user KYC documents as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. A single spammer in India made over 202 million spam calls between January and October 2021.

While the number of spam calls moved India to the fourth spot, Truecaller states that the number of scam calls reduced to 1.4 percent compared to nine percent last year. Brazil continues to remain the most spammed country worldwide for the fourth time in a row. On average, a user received over 32.9 spam calls per month. Peru ranked second with an average of 18.02 spam calls per user. 

Talking about trends on a global level, Truecaller identified 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, 37.8 billion spam calls were identified and blocked while 182 billion messages were identified and blocked.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Truecaller
first published: Dec 17, 2021 03:43 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.