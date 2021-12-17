India jumps to fourth spot on list of most spammed countries of 2021

While the number of spam calls moved India to the fourth spot, Truecaller states that the number of scam calls reduced to 1.4 percent compared to nine percent last year.

India ranked number four when it comes to the countries with the most spammed calls in 2021, according to the Truecaller Global Spam report. The country moved from ninth to the fourth position this year, owing to a significant increase in sales and telemarketing calls.

Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India this year. That is over 6,64,000 calls every day and 27,000 calls every hour of every day. The report further states that one of the most common scams in the country remains the ever-popular KYC (know your customer) scam where fraudsters pretend to be a bank, wallet, or digital payment service, asking for user KYC documents as mandated by the Reserve Bank of India. A single spammer in India made over 202 million spam calls between January and October 2021.

Brazil continues to remain the most spammed country worldwide for the fourth time in a row. On average, a user received over 32.9 spam calls per month. Peru ranked second with an average of 18.02 spam calls per user.

Talking about trends on a global level, Truecaller identified 184.5 billion calls and 586 billion messages. Of those, 37.8 billion spam calls were identified and blocked while 182 billion messages were identified and blocked.