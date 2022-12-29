In Pics | The Best Games of 2022

(Image Courtesy: From Software/Bandai Namco)

The Year 2022 was an interesting year for gaming. Amidst all the buggy launches and bland AAA releases, there were some unique games that might be worth your time.

Here are our picks for the best games of 2022.

Marvel's Midnight Suns turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Helmed by XCOM studio Firaxis, it combines their penchant of making great tactical role-playing games and combines it with a card battle system.

The first-person shooter/puzzle/platforming game may have divisive characters and story but one thing it delivers on is crazy, off-the-rails gameplay that will keep you hooked.

A unique action game that combines roller-skating with shooting. While that sounds like disaster on paper, Rollerdome pulls it off and does it very well.

Another games that combines and mixes elements from different genres. Weird West is an equal mix between survival, immersive sim and tactical action gameplay.

Sifu is a tough action-brawler that will put your skills and reflexes to the test. You play as a martial arts student out to avenge their master, and possess a magical pedant that can bring you back to life, in case, you kick the bucket. The catch is the pedant also ages you each time you revive, so the more you lose, the faster you die.

Kratos can't catch a break, can he? Ragnarok continues the gameplay style and story of God of War 2018 while being bigger with more stuff to do.