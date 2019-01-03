Huawei Y5 Lite with Android Go, 5.45 inch FullView display launched: All you need to know

Chinese device maker Huawei has expanded its list of Android Go devices with the launch of Y5 Lite. The device is the second smartphone from the tech giant which runs on Android Go, the first one being Huawei Y3 launched in May 2018.

The affordable device has been launched in Pakistan and comes in 1GB RAM/16GB storage option at a price of PKR 16,499 (approx INR 8,300). Although Huawei is yet to disclose when the smartphone will be launched globally, it is expected to be available in India sooner.

Huawei Y5 Lite specs

Y5 Lite sports a 5.45-inch TFT IPS FullView Display with HD+ resolution of 1440*720p. The display has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and the pixel density is set at 295 ppi. The device measures 146.5mm x 70.9mm x 8.3mm, weighs 142 grams and is available in blue and black colour options.

The smartphone comes powered by quad-core Mediatek MT6739 chipset with a clock rate of 1.5 GHz which is backed by 1GB RAM. For storage, Y5 Lite comes with 16GB on-board storage, which can be further expanded by up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card. For graphics processing, the smartphone comes with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

Y5 Lite runs Go edition of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 skin loaded on top.

In optics, Y5 Lite sports an 8MP snapper at the rear with aperture of f/2.0. The rear camera has features such as a single-tone LED flash, panorama mode, autofocus among others. At the front, the device sports a 5MP with f/2.2 aperture combined with a 'selfie toning' flash and fixed focal length support.

The device is powered by a 3020 mAh battery and comes with connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE support, dual-SIM cards, Wi-Fi with support for 802.11b/g/n bands, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0 for charging and computer connectivity, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, GLONASS and AGPS.