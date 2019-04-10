App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 05:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei Mate X to go on sale starting June 2019

uawei India’s Consumer Business Division has confirmed that the Mate X is coming to India this year.

Pranav Hegde
Whatsapp

One of the most exciting gadget launch at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) 2019 was the Huawei Mate X foldable smartphone. During the launch, Huawei stated that consumers would be able to purchase the phone by mid-2019.

Two months after the launch, the Mate X has been listed on the company’s website. The listing reveals that the 5G-ready foldable smartphone will be available for purchase from June 2019.

The Mate X was spotted on Huawei mall in China as per a Russian website. The listings reveal that the device would be available for purchase starting June this year. However, it does not reveal the price and exact date of release. At the launch event in Barcelona, Huawei stated that the foldable smartphone can be bought for EUR 2,299.

 

To recall, the Huawei Mate X is the world’s first foldable smartphone that is 5G-ready. It has four cameras, three displays, two batteries, and a design that make it one of the best devices launched at the MWC 2019.

The three displays on the Mate X include a 6.6-inch front screen with a 2,480x1,148-pixel resolution, 6.38-inch rear display with 2,480x892-pixel resolution and an unfolded 8-inch interior OLED display with a resolution of 2,480x2,200-pixel. The main screen (6.6-inch display) is the one that would be in front when the phone is folded.

When you unfold the smartphone, it converts into an 8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display with no notch. Fold it up further, and the back has a smaller 6.4-inch display with the rear cameras on the sidebar that doubles as a screen for taking selfies.

Talking about the cameras, it includes a 40-megapixel wide sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens. The fourth sensor is a Time of Flight sensor used for better depth mapping. The phone also has a mirror shooting mode that would give a preview of what the user is shooting, thanks to the rear display panel. 

For performance, the Huawei Mate X is powered by a Kirin Hi-Silicon 980 processor paired with Balong 5000 5G. It is coupled with 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage. In terms of battery, the Mate X has two cells that when combined have a capacity of 4,500-mAh. The batteries are placed on either side of the folding screen. Huawei claims that its 55W SuperCharge can charge the phone from zero to 85 per cent in 30 minutes. It has a fingerprint sensor at the side that doubles up as a power button to lock/unlock the device.

The Huawei Mate X is soon expected to make its way to India. Huawei India’s Consumer Business Division has confirmed that the Mate X is coming to India this year. The company has not mentioned the exact date or period of the launch or the price of the Mate X in India, but it is expected to be around Rs 1,80,000.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 05:38 pm

tags #Huawei #Huawei Mate X #Huawei Mate X launch

