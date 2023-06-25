How Artificial Intelligence can land job seekers their dream jobs

Recent report states that 99 per cent of the Fortune 500 utilise an application tracking system. (Photo: Gerard Siderius via Unsplash)

According to recent research, seven out of 10 job seekers who used ChatGPT received a greater response rate from hiring managers (78 per cent secured an interview, and 59 per cent were employed).

Both job-seekers and HR professionals are aware of the recruiting process' flaws; AI has a lot riding on fixing them. Companies receive an average of 250 résumés for every open position, so they often use software to weed out unqualified candidates.

Due to the increased expansion of online recruiting platforms and candidates, finding the perfect individual for a position has become complex and time-consuming for businesses today. Employers' acquisition of talent is a critical component of their business performance. Therefore manually selecting résumés supplied by many candidates, extracting essential information, and matching the abilities required for the job are challenging tasks.

Recent report states that 99 per cent of the Fortune 500 utilise an application tracking system. These systems are powered by artificial intelligence and sort through large numbers of résumés, categorising them into "yes" and "no" categories according to keywords, years of experience, educational background, and other criteria. These mysterious algorithms have tremendous influence over people's professional futures and, by extension, their economic security, but they must understand how they do this.

The following are some AI tools that can help you land your next job:

AI interview-coaching tools

AI-powered interview coaching tools, such as Google's Interview Warmup, may help you practise and get feedback in a low-stakes environment before the real thing. These tools mimic an in-person interview and provide detailed, individualised feedback. It might show you where you fell short in the interview, whether in your body language, tone of voice, or answers to specific questions. Practising these tools will make you feel more confident and ready for higher-stakes interviews. In addition, you'll have a better idea of what to expect, which will help soothe your nerves and allow you to concentrate on making an excellent first impression.

AI salary-negotiation tools

Salary negotiations might be stressful if you don't know a reasonable range for your position and level of expertise. Payscale, a compensation tool powered by AI, can be useful. You may get an idea of what you should make for a given position, experience level, education level, and geographic region by using these tools, which employ Artificial Intelligence to sift through data from thousands of job postings and salary surveys. They may also advise on what kinds of perks and benefits you should negotiate, such as a chance to work from home occasionally.

AI résumé writer

An AI résumé writer will do the majority of the work for you. All you have to do is enter your work title. The AI résumé creator will next employ AI to generate relevant bullet points. You can instruct the programme to produce as many bullets as you require and then select the most relevant to your job experience. These tools can also write your résumé summary, education, talents, and other sections. Kickresume, Rezi, and Skillroads are some of the AI résumé writer tools.

AI cover-letter generators

The most time-consuming aspect of job hunting is coming up with unique cover letters for each position you apply for. The process is sped up and simplified with AI-powered cover letter generators like Kickresume and CoverDoc.ai (one of the 2023 winners of our No-Code Day Contest!).

AI job-matching platforms

Based on your qualifications, work history, and preferences, the AI job matching platforms will find job postings that suit you and the employer. Some examples of these AI-powered job-matching sites include Talentprise, Pyjama Jobs, and Fortay.

AI résumé optimisation tools

Many recruiters and hiring managers nowadays rely on algorithms and automated applicant tracking systems (ATS) to scan applicant résumés for relevant keywords. Jobscan and SkillSyncer, for example, use AI to ensure that your résumé gets past picky ATS algorithms and into the "interview" pile.

These tools match your CV, cover letter, and even LinkedIn profile to the keywords in your chosen job listing. They rate how well your résumé matches the role and recommend improving your CV for each job.

Conclusion

AI is driving the future of recruitment by enabling businesses to locate the appropriate individuals more quickly, efficiently, and accurately. Companies can use AI-powered technologies to expedite their recruitment process and make better hiring selections. As AI technology progresses, more creative solutions will change the recruitment process and help companies locate the best candidates.