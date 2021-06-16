Honor 50, Honor 50 Pro, Honor 50 SE launched with 120Hz Display, 108 MP Camera: Will have Google support outside China

Honor has officially launched its 50 series in China. The Honor 50 and Honor 50 Pro come with 5G Snapdragon chipsets, super-fast charging support, OLED displays, and 108-megapixel cameras. The company also unveiled a third Honor 50 SE for more budget-oriented consumers.

Honor 50 Series Price

The standard Honor 50 features a starting price of CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 30,950), while the Honor 50 Pro is available for as low as CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 42,400). The Honor 50 SE has a starting price of CNY 2,399 (Roughly Rs 27,500).

Honor 50 Series Availability

The Honor 50 series has been unveiled in China, but a global launch is in the cards, with the company confirming global availability in over 30 countries. In a statement to The Verge, Honor confirmed that the new phones will offer Google Mobile Services (GMS) – “Consumers will be able to experience Honor smartphones and tablets equipped with GMS.” While India was listed among the countries where the Honor 50 series will be unveiled, we could see future Honor devices arriving in India.

Honor 50 Pro Specifications

The Honor 50 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC, which is one of the most powerful mid-range chips on the market. The phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Honor 50 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery with a whopping 100W fast-charging support. The Honor 50 Pro runs Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11, although international units are slated to arrive with GMS.

In optics, the Honor 50 Pro gets a 108 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro unit. The pill-shaped cutout on the screen houses a 32 MP selfie camera and a 12 MP ultrawide front camera. The phone also sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ Curved OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is HDR certified, offers a dynamic refresh rate, and a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

Honor 50 Specifications

The vanilla Honor 50 shares much of the same specifications with its ‘Pro’ counterpart. While cameras, software, chipset, RAM, and storage are identical on both phones, the Honor 50 gets a smaller 6.57-inch OLED screen with a single 32 MP selfie camera. The Honor 50 opts for a bigger 4,300 mAh battery but supports 66W charging instead.

Honor 50 SE Specifications

The Honor 50 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support and boots Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. It sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ Flat LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Honor 50 SE retains the 108 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and 2 MP macro camera on the back. However, there’s no depth sensor, while the front camera is downgraded to a 16 MP selfie shooter. Additionally, the fingerprint reader is mounted to the side of the device.