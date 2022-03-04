English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 6 days 15 sessions. Prices increasing soon Rs.1499/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Hackers who stole data from Nvidia's servers want the company to remove Lite Hash Rate from their GPUs

    Lite Hash Rates or LHR was introduced with 30 series Nvidia GPUs to limit crypto mining and make the cards less desirable for miners.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 04, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    A group called Lapsus$ had managed to breach Nvidia's security to make off with up to 1 TB of official data from the servers. This included firmware, source code for drivers and design schematics.

    The ransomware group has already posted some of the files online. This includes source code for the company's marquee feature DLSS 2.2 with related assets, C++ files, and a programming guide. It also includes usernames and password hashes for nearly 71,000 people employed by the company.

    Also Read: Nvidia investigates cyber-attack, confirms it is unrelated to Russia-Ukraine conflict

    Lapsus$ has demanded that Nvidia remove a feature known as Lite Hash Rate or LHR from all 30 series GPUs. Lite Hash Rate was introduced in 2021 to combat crypto mining on the cards. The goal was to reduce the demand among the mining community, who were causing a worldwide shortage of Nvidia cards by buying them in bulk.

    Lite Hash Rate limits the rate at which cryptocurrency is mined, reducing the efficiency by 50%, deliberately making the cards an inferior choice to mine cryptocurrencies. Lapsus$ has demanded that the company do away with this feature and enable mining at regular speeds on Nvidia's 30-series line of GPUs.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a note shared by the group's Telegram account (via Ars Technica), Lapsus$ wrote, "We want nvidia to push an update for all 30 series firmware that remove every lhr limitations otherwise we will leak hw folder. If they remove the lhr we will forget about hw folder (it's a big folder). We both know lhr impact mining and gaming."

    Also Read: New Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 version announced with 12GB of VRAM

    If Nvidia does not give in to the demands, Lapsus$ will make source code for all current and future GPU drivers, available online. Alternatively, the group threatened that they would release entire silicon chip files online, leaking all trade secrets.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #cryptocurrency #Lapsus$ #Lite Hash Rate #NVIDIA #Nvidia RTX #Ransomware
    first published: Mar 4, 2022 03:18 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.