App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 14, 2020 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's camera chief Marc Levoy quits following Pixel 4's poor sales: Report

The bigger loss for Google could be Levoy’s exit who is said to be the brains behind the Google Camera’s popular Portrait mode and Night Sight that contribute heavily to the Pixel’s camera prowess.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Marc Levoy, Pixel’s chief camera engineer, has reportedly quit the company following poor sales of Pixel 4 series. Levoy is known as the pioneer of Google’s computational photography, which essentially listed the Google Pixel smartphones among the best available devices to shoot photographs.

Levoy’s exit follows Google Pixel division’s General Manager Mario Queiroz, who quit the company and joined a cybersecurity firm in January. The reason behind Levoy quitting Google is said to be the Pixel 4’s poor sales, reported The Information. The report further mentions that Levoy quit the company in March, and the same reflects on his LinkedIn profile. 

The report does not have any particular insight but mentions about two people who criticised Google’s hardware lead Rick Osterloh decisions before the Pixel 4 launch. “At a hardware team all-hands meeting in the fall, ahead of the October launch in New York, Osterloh informed staff about his own misgivings. He told them he did not agree with some of the decisions made about the phone, according to two people who were present at the meeting. In particular, he was disappointed in its battery power.”

Close

Pixel 4’s poor sales can be attributed to the poor battery life that was heavily criticised in tech reviews. Alongside, tech enthusiasts were disappointed with the company’s decision to opt for a telephoto lens instead of an ultrawide sensor. IDC estimates suggest that Google managed to sell only 2 million Pixel 4 devices in the first two quarters since its launch, compared to 3.5 million Pixel 3s and 3 million Pixel 3a series. 

related news

The bigger loss for Google could be Levoy’s exit who is said to be the brains behind the Google Camera’s popular Portrait mode and Night Sight that contribute heavily to the Pixel’s camera prowess.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 14, 2020 06:18 pm

tags #gadgets #Google #Marc Levoy #Pixel #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Govt to provide transportation for released prisoners: Anil Deshmukh

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

ILO warns Indian states on scrapping of workers' rights

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

Pune-based NovaLead gets DCGI nod to test old drug against COVID-19

most popular

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

COVID-19 | The economic package must promote jobs in rural sector

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.