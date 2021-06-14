Google Workspace is now available for all Gmail users, here’s how you can switch

Google has made a couple of modifications to its Workspace suite of apps and services for its over three billion strong Gmail account holders. Workspace, formerly known as G Suite, offers all the same Google services including Gmail, Docs, Chat, Drive, Calendar, etc., but with deeper integrations between different apps.



Additionally, users with personal Google accounts will also be able to access a new premium offering that will enable “premium capabilities including smart booking services, professional video meetings, personalized email marketing, and much more.” Information on this premium offering is relatively scarce, although it will arrive in the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, Brazil, and Japan “soon”.

Javier Soltero, VP and GM, Google Workspace, said, “Collaboration doesn’t stop at the workplace — our products have been optimized for broad participation, sharing and helpfulness since the beginning. Our focus is on delivering consumers, workers, teachers and students alike an equitable approach to collaboration, while still providing flexibility that allows these different subsets of users to take their own approach to communication and collaboration.”

To get started with this new experience, users will have to switch from Hangouts to Google Chat.

How to turn on Google Chat?

Head to Gmail > Settings > View All Settings > Chat and Meet > Toggle “On” next to “Chat” > Save Changes.

It is worth noting that you will encounter several interface changes when switching from Hangouts to Google Chat. The new changes to Workspace are aimed to make collaboration between users more convenient. So if you aren’t interested in that and just care about Gmail, then you can maintain your old experience by not switching from Hangouts.