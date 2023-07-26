Google Workspace gets content organisation update

Google Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products developed and marketed by Google.

Tech giant Google announced a new update for Google Workspace on July 24. The update gives users the option to display line numbers within Docs that are set to paged mode.

Also Read: Alphabet profit beats expectations, CFO Porat to assume new role

Google Workspace is a collection of cloud computing, productivity and collaboration tools, software and products developed and marketed by Google.

Recent updates to Google Workspace have been oriented around improving formatting, such as viewing non-printing characters and enhancements to content organisation.

Also Read: AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money

The option to add the numbers next to each line in the document is configurable for the entire document, a page, or a specific section. These numbers can also be printed.

One possible application of this feature is that it makes it easier for you to reference specific content positions in documents.

Line numbers are also used by legal professionals to make it easier to point to specific pieces of a document.

Also Read: Google's Indian-origin director of news laid off after 13 years: 'In privileged position'

To enable the feature in Docs, make sure your document is set to paged mode by heading to File > Page setup and choosing Pages. You can then head to Tools > Line numbers > Show line numbers to add numbered lines.

The update provides an in-house solution to people who have used the feature vis-a-vis third-party extensions.

Earlier today Google's parent company Alphabet's second-quarter profit exceeded Wall Street expectations and the company announced that its long-time CFO, Ruth Porat, would assume a new role while the company sought a new finance chief.

Alphabet's results were helped by steady demand for its cloud services and a rebound in advertising.