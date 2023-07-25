Google's Indian-origin director of news laid off after 13 years: 'In privileged position'

Madhav Chinnappa worked at the BBC prior to Google. (Image credit: Madhav Chinnnappa/LinkedIn)

Google has laid off Madhav Chinnappa, its director of News Ecosystem Development after he worked at the internet giant for 13 years. The Indian-origin news executive, who is based in London, took to LinkedIn to announce the update, adding that he is in the “privileged position” of being able to have some time to figure out what next.

Google has sent Chinnappa on a “gardening leave”, a period that an employee serves in a company but is not required to come to the workplace and is fully paid during this period.

Chinnappa recalled the various projects he led at Google, that he is proud of. These include the Digital News Initiative and the Journalism Emergency Relief Fund.

He joined Google in 2010 as the head of strategic partnerships at Google News.

Prior to that, Chinnappa worked at the BBC for nine years. His last role at the British broadcaster was that of the head of business development and rights.

He went to Rice University, Texas, from where he earned a BA (Honours) in Economics and Policy Studies.

Google announced mass layoffs in January this year, announcing that 12,000 workers worldwide would be impacted.

CEO Sundar Pichai had said the layoffs were necessitated by the economic downturn and required for the long-term health of the company. “The fact that these changes will impact the lives of Googlers weighs heavily on me, and I take full responsibility for the decisions that led us here,” he had written, noting that as an almost 25-year-old company, it was bound to face periods of slow growth.