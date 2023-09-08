English
    Google unveils Pixel 8 design ahead of Apple's iPhone event

    A couple of days ago, Google's website had 'leaked' a 360 preview of the Pixel 8 Pro

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
    Google reveals the Pixel 8 design a few days before Apple's iPhone event

    In late August, another leak showed off the Pro variant of the phone in Porcelain. (Image: Google)

    Google has revealed the design of its latest smartphone, Pixel 8, through a video on YouTube, ahead of rival Apple’s annual event in which the tech giant is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series.

    The Pixel 8 series will be available for pre-orders on October 4. Though the teaser does not reveal specifications, it does offer a look at the phones.

    The Pixel 8 already has had a staggering number of leaks, leaving many to speculate if it was Google's way of keeping it in the news.

    A couple of days ago, Google's website leaked a 360 preview of the Pixel 8 Pro, which gave users a chance to look at the phone from all angles, using an interactive 360 tool. It also confirmed the long-rumoured temperature sensor on the device. The link has since then been rendered inactive.


    In late August, another leak showed off the Pro variant in porcelain. While the text advertised Google's Fi Wireless, the alt-text on the image read, "a person takes a call on a Pixel 8 Pro phone in Porcelain."


    It seems were have entered a new age of the smartphone wars, where leaks have become part of the marketing war.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 8, 2023 01:56 pm

